City of Loganville seeks a full-time marketing assistant

The City of Loganville is seeking a full-time marketing assistant in the events and marketing division. Click or tap on the link below for more information.

Marketing Assistant

The position pays $15.63 an hour and comes with the following benefits.

Full-time benefits include:

• Health Insurance – Anthem PPO or HMO

• Defined Benefit Retirement Plan

• $50,000 Life Insurance

• Paid Holidays, Vacation & Sick Time

• Optional vision coverage – Avesis

• Optional 457b employee contribution – defferred compensation plan

• Employee Gym Access

Interested parties should contact the Kristi Ash, HR Director at krash@loganville-ga.gov. Applications are available at City Hall or on the website at www.loganville-ga.gov. Submit completed application via

website or to

City of Loganville

Attn: Human Resources

4303 Lawrenceville Rd

Loganville, GA, 30052

Resumes will NOT be accepted in lieu of Application.