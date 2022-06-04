City of Loganville seeks a full-time marketing assistant

The City of Loganville is seeking a full-time marketing assistant in the events and marketing division. Click or tap on the link below for more information.
Editor’s Note: This job posting was found at the website on June 4, 2022. Please note it could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
The position pays $15.63 an hour and comes with the following benefits.
Full-time benefits include:
• Health Insurance – Anthem PPO or HMO
• Defined Benefit Retirement Plan
• $50,000 Life Insurance
• Paid Holidays, Vacation & Sick Time
• Optional vision coverage – Avesis
• Optional 457b employee contribution – defferred compensation plan
• Employee Gym Access
Interested parties should contact the Kristi Ash, HR Director at krash@loganville-ga.gov. Applications are available at City Hall or on the website at www.loganville-ga.gov. Submit completed application via
website or to
City of Loganville
Attn: Human Resources
4303 Lawrenceville Rd
Loganville, GA, 30052
Resumes will NOT be accepted in lieu of Application.
