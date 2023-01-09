City of Loganville to consider donation of Forty & Eight train from American Legion Post 233

LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 8, 2022) – Anybody who has ever been to a Loganville Christmas or July 4th parade, a Christmas Tree Lighting or a Ride for America from the American Legion Barrett-Davis-Watson Post 233 has very likely seen the Forty & Eight train. The engine could be seen leading members of Post 233 in a parade, taking excited children and families for a ride around the block at a Christmas Tree lighting or parked at Post 233 as riders prepare to head out on Highway 78 for the annual Ride for America.

The Forty & Eight train at Post 233 was the pride and joy of Veteran and long-time commander, the late Bobby Boss. According to the history on the American Legion Post 233 website, the train is a symbol that represents the Forty & Eight Society, a charitable organization with its roots in WWI.

“Americans were transported to the battle front on French trains within boxcars stenciled with a “40/8”, denoting its capacity to hold either forty men or eight horses. This uncomfortable mode of transportation was familiar to all who fought in the trenches; a common small misery among American soldiers who thereafter found “40/8” a lighthearted symbol of the deeper service, sacrifice and unspoken horrors of war that bind all who have borne the battle,” is noted in the history on the Post 233 website.

The organization, however, is now associated with charity, again as noted in this history on the website, “The Forty & Eight is committed to charitable and patriotic aims. Our purpose is to uphold and defend the United States Constitution, to promote the well being of veterans and their widows and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote child welfare and nurse’s training.is committed to charitable and patriotic aims. Our purpose is to uphold and defend the United States Constitution, to promote the well being of veterans and their widows and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote child welfare and nurse’s training.”

Loganville City Council will discuss a donation to the City from Post 233 of this train at its monthly worksession beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The public is invited to attend. The meeting also will be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.

The full agenda follows:

CALL TO ORDER

2. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

3. FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Finance Committee Update on Waste Management

B. Updates / Reports

4. PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Appointment of Solicitor

B. Extended Warranty for MILO Use of Force Simulator – $23,443.99 Federal Forfeiture Funds

C. Purchase of (3) 2023 Ford Explorer Pursuit Vehicles – $142,225.53

D. Walton County Hazard Mitigation Application Support Letter

E. Purchase of (6) Globe Firefighting Turnout Gear – $16,410.00

F. Annual T&T Uniform Purchase – NTE $17,000.00

G. Updates / Reports

5. PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. 2023 Water Conservation Plan

B. Soil Erosion & Sediment Control Ordinance Amendment

C. GDOT Title VI Nondiscrimination Agreement

D. Updates / Reports

6. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Health Contract Renewal

B. Updates / Reports

7. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Base Location Contract – Zoltar

B. Updates / Reports

8. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

A. American Legion – Train Donation

B. Updates / Reports

9. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A. Updates / Reports

10. ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

A. 12-08-2022 Regular Council Meeting Minutes

B. 12-15-2022 Finance Committee Meeting Minutes

C. December Financial Report

11. ADJOURNMENT

