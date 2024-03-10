City of Loganville to consider rezone of 16.83 acres zoned from MHP and LI to Residential to make way for 93 townhomes

The City of Loganville will have its March City Council Work Session at 6:30 p.m. on March 12, 2024 at Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road. An item on the agenda for discussion is the rezone of a total of 16.83 acres on Line Street from Mobile Home Park and Light Industrial to RM-6 for a proposed development of 93 townhomes.

Rendering of the proposed townhomes courtesy of Loganville City Council Agenda packet.

Councilmembers will also discuss spending $26,500 on a remodel to the Anna Holbrook building.

The voting session of the March Loganville City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the same location. Click or tap on the highlighted items below for more information on each item on the agenda.

The full agenda follows.

A.Case #R24-005 – The Revive Lane Group c/o Anderson Tate & Carr filed an application requesting to rezone approximately 11.602+/- acres located at 246 Line Street, Loganville, GA 30052, Map/Parcel #LG040062, Walton County, GA. The property owner is Lock N Roll Storage, LLC. The current zoning is MHP and the requested zoning is RM-6 with the proposed development of fee-simple townhomes. R24-005.pdf (2.89 MB)

246 Line St.pdf (0.04 MB) B.Case #R24-006 – The Revive Lane Group c/o Anderson Tate & Carr filed an application requesting to rezone approximately 4.981+/- acres located at 234 Line Street, Loganville, GA 30052, Map/Parcel #LG040063, Walton County, GA. The property owner is Ronald Clifford Peeler. The current zoning is LI and the requested zoning is RM-6 with the proposed development of fee-simple townhomes. R24-006.pdf (2.94 MB)

234 Line St.pdf (0.04 MB)

23-209 Somerset at Walton Residential Development – Loganville, GA – TIS….pdf (5.16 MB)

A.Anna Holbrook Remodel Anna Holbrook Remodel.pdf (0.03 MB)

12.PUBLIC COMMENT Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum.

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve FundsThe Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.

