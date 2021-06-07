City of Loganville to consider the city manager’s contract / county conducting city elections at Monday’s work session

The City of Loganville will have its June 2021 Work Session on Monday, June 7, 2021. Items on the agenda include the city manager’s contract as well as the county conducting city elections in future. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, in Loganville. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.
I. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS
- a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Lisa Newberry
• Annual Adoption of State Minimum Standard Codes for Construction • Comprehensive Plan/ Map
• Updates / Reports
- b) Finance / Economic Development – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger
- FYE 06/30/2022 Budget and Appropriations Ordinance – Public Hearing
- Year End Budget Adjustments
- Copier Contract for Court Services
- Library Discussion
- YMCA Discussion
- Council Retreat Update
- Updates / Reports
- c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland • Updates / Reports
- d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall
- Funding source identification (clarification) – Reuse Expansion $1,820,400 – Capital
Recovery Funds EVOQUEVLR System VEOLIA Filter Units – $162,906.90 – Capital
Recovery Funds
- FYE 2022-2024 Gwinnett Urban County Renewal Cooperation Agreement
- Updates / Reports
- e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Linda Dodd • Updates / Reports
- f) Human Resources – Chairman Danny Ford • Elections
• Updates / Reports
II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
• Updates / Reports
III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS
- City Manager’s Contract
- Updates / Reports
IV. ADJOURNMENT
