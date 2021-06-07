City of Loganville to consider the city manager’s contract / county conducting city elections at Monday’s work session

The City of Loganville will have its June 2021 Work Session on Monday, June 7, 2021. Items on the agenda include the city manager’s contract as well as the county conducting city elections in future. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, in Loganville. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Lisa Newberry

• Annual Adoption of State Minimum Standard Codes for Construction • Comprehensive Plan/ Map

• Updates / Reports



• Annual Adoption of State Minimum Standard Codes for Construction • Comprehensive Plan/ Map • Updates / Reports b) Finance / Economic Development – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger FYE 06/30/2022 Budget and Appropriations Ordinance – Public Hearing

Year End Budget Adjustments

Copier Contract for Court Services

Library Discussion

YMCA Discussion

Council Retreat Update

Updates / Reports



c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland • Updates / Reports



• Updates / Reports d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall Funding source identification (clarification) – Reuse Expansion $1,820,400 – Capital

Recovery Funds EVOQUEVLR System VEOLIA Filter Units – $162,906.90 – Capital

Recovery Funds

FYE 2022-2024 Gwinnett Urban County Renewal Cooperation Agreement

Updates / Reports



e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Linda Dodd • Updates / Reports



• Updates / Reports f) Human Resources – Chairman Danny Ford • Elections

• Updates / Reports



II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

City Manager’s Contract



Updates / Reports

IV. ADJOURNMENT