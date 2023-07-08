City of Loganville to discuss 2023 Millage Rate and 8-unit apartment on Monday

The City of Loganville will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville. Officials will discuss the Resolution on the 2023 Millage Rate Resolution which will be up for a vote on Thursday. A copy of the resolution along with the 5-year-history can be found at this link.

Officials also will be discussing a rezone application that, if approved would make the way for two four-unit residential apartment buildings at 207 Walton Street. This too will be on the agenda on Thursday for a vote. Details on this rezone application can be found at this link.

The public is invited to attend. If you can’t attend in person, the meeting will be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ. The full agenda follows.

CALL TO ORDER PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Case # R23-006 – Syed F Hussian – filed an application to rezone 1.417+/- acres located on 207

Walton Street Map/Parcel # LG060156, Walton County, Georgia. The property owner is Fouad Sher Badshah. The current zoning is R16. The requested zoning is RM-6 for the development of residential apartments.

B. Updates / Reports FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. 2023 Millage Rate Resolution

B. Updates / Reports PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Purchase Three (3) Ford Pursuit Vehicles and Equipment – One (1) totaling $49,847.18 from Walton County Splost 2019 and two (2) totaling $99,694.36 from general fund.

B. Addition of School Zone and Speed Reduction – Baker Carter Drive to Speed Detection Permit

C. Updates / Reports PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

A. LDA Vacancy

B. Updates / Reports CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A. Donation Bin Ordinance

B. Engagement – Preston & Malcom, PC

C. Updates / Reports ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

A. Audit Presentation – Ken Neil, McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks & Co

B. 06-08-2023 Council Meeting Minutes

C. 06-15-2023 Called Council Meeting Minutes

D. June Financial Report ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law.

The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.