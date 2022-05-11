City of Monroe adopts new organizational chart; appoints city administrator code enforcement officer

Logan.Propes

MONROE, GA – (May 11, 2022) – Following an executive session Tuesday, the Monroe City Council voted unanimously to adopt an amended organizational chart for city department heads and directors as presented by City Administrator Logan Propes. A second motion appointed Propes as the code enforcement officer for the city. This does not change his role as city administrator.

According to Monroe Mayor John Howard, the growth in the city has put an additional work load on Patrick Kelley, the city’s code director. Howard said it would enable Kelley to concentrate his efforts on new applications.

“With all the growth, there is just a lot going on,” Howard said. “It made sense to do this.”

Howard said the code marshals will report directly to Propes, at least for the interim. At the moment there are two code marshals with a third one expected to begin soon. Howard said a fourth marshal would likely be hired sometime next year.