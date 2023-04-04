City of Monroe annual Community Clean Up Day scheduled for April 29

The community is invited to join in on Saturday, April 29, for the City of Monroe’s annual Community Clean Up Day event! This will be associated with the city’s participation in Georgia Cities Week from April 23rd to April 29th.

“We will be meeting at City Hall that morning at 9am (until noon) to then spread out across the downtown areas, cemeteries, parks, community streets, and neighborhoods to clean up areas and collect loose debris and trash from roadsides. Everyone in the community is invited to join, school groups, church groups, businesses, any and all. We will provide safety vests, grabbers, trash bags, and gloves as needed. We look forward to seeing you there,” Monroe Downtown announced.