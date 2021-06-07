City of Monroe Council to vote on changes to the zoning map / consider plat review of Alcovy Subdivision at June 8 meeting

The City of Monroe will have its June Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at City Hall at 215 N. Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. May 4, 2021 Council Minutes

b. May 11, 2021 Council Minutes

c. May 18, 2021 Planning Commission Minutes

d. May 25, 2021 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

e. April 8, 2021 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

f. May 13, 2021 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. April 8, 2021 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

h. May 13, 2021 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

i. Engineering Services – Water Treatment Plant Clearwell – Approval of Wiedeman & Singleton for $207,490.00. (Recommended for Council approval by Utilities Committee June 1, 2021)

j. Approval – Jacks Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation – To contract with Heavy Constructors, Inc. for $5,521,591.00. (Recommended for Council approval by Utilities Committee June 1, 2021)

k. Approval – Surplus and Sale of Seized Vehicles – To surplus on GovDeals. (Recommended for Council approval by Public Safety Committee June 1, 2021)

II. PUBLIC PRESENTATION

1. Proclamation – Captain Hubert Hawkins

2. 44th Annual Nursing Assistants’ Week Proclamation

3. Waste and Recycling Workers Week Proclamation

III. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comments

2. Public Hearing

a. Ordinance to Amend Official Zoning Map

b. Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #10

IV. NEW BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – 1301 Alcovy Subdivision

2. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – The Brown Fig

3. FY2020 Audited Financial Statements (CAFR)

4. 1st Reading – Ordinance to Amend Official Zoning Map

5. 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #10

V. MAYOR’S UPDATE

VI. ADJOURN TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Personnel Issue (s)

2. Real Estate Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN