City of Monroe, Ga. seeks a senior accountant, equipment operator, temp firefighter

09/22/2023 Sharon Swanepoel

The City of Monroe has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Sept. 22, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_solid_waste.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Senior AccountantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon sr_acct.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

