City of Monroe has current job postings

02/14/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Government

The City of Monroe has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Feb. 14, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Part-Time Court AssistantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon pt_court_assistant.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Wastewater Collections ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon wastewater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon firefighter.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Electric B – LinemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon electric_b_-_lineman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
CSR/CashierOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon csr-cashier.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
HPC MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon hpc_member_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Utilities Locate TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon utilities_locate_tech.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

