City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has several varied open job postings, including for a senior accountant, a mechanic, a CSR cashier, in public safety and many others. Click on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on March 29, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Senior AccountantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon senior_accountant.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Solid Waste PT Utility WorkerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon sw_part_time_utility.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ff_external.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Journeyman LinemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon electric_lead_lineman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Historical Preservation Commission MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon hpc_member_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
EO I – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_solid_waste.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
CSR/CashierOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon csr-cashier.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_streets.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

