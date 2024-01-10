City of Monroe is hiring

01/10/2024 Sharon Swanepoel

The City of Monroe is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 10, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

 Temporary Fire Fighter Open – open and accepting applications PDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf Open Until Filled  View Details
 Wastewater Collections Serviceman Open – open and accepting applications PDF icon wastewater_serviceman.pdf Open Until Filled  View Details
 Firefighter Open – open and accepting applications PDF icon firefighter.pdf Open Until Filled  View Details
 Electric B – Lineman Open – open and accepting applications PDF icon electric_b_-_lineman.pdf Open Until Filled  View Details
 Board of Health member Open – open and accepting applications PDF icon board_of_health.pdfPDF icon member_application.pdf Mon 1/15/24 View Details

