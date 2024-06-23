City of Monroe is hiring

The city of Monroe has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on June 23, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Title Status Files Closing Date View 
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Lineman: Apprentice-JourneymanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon apprentice-journeyman.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Fiscal AnalystOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon fiscal_analyst.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Underground LinemanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF iconunderground_lineman.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Executive Assistant to Chief of PoliceOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon pd_exec_assistant.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Water Treatment Plant Apprentice – Operator IOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon wtp_apprentice-operator_i.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Wastewater ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF iconwastewater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details

