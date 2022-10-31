City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe Career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Director of Electric Services
|Open – open and accepting applications
|director_of_electric.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Stormwater Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|stormwater_serviceman.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Mechanic
|Open – open and accepting applications
|mechanic.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Firefighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|ff_external.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Equipment Operator I
|Open – open and accepting applications
|eo_i_solid_waste.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Equipment Operator I
|Open – open and accepting applications
|eo_i_streets.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Patrolman/Police Officer
|Open – open and accepting applications
|police_officer.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|water_serviceman.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
