City of Monroe is hiring

01/09/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 9, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ff_external.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_solid_waste.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_streets.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Senior AccountantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon senior_accountant.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Commercial DriverOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon commercial_driver.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Patrolman/Police OfficerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon police_officer.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

