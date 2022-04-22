City of Monroe is hiring payroll clerk, more…

04/22/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several current job openings, including for a payroll clerk. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on April 22, 2022. Please note the application ending date where noted. They could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Police Officer/PatrolmanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Police OfficerOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Water Distribution ServicemanOpen Until FilledView Details
City MarshalOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon City MarshalOpen Until FilledView Details
Commercial Driver – Solid Waste DepartmentOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Commercial Driver – Solid Waste DepartmentOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Director of Electric ServicesOpen Until FilledView Details
Payroll ClerkOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Payroll ClerkMon 5/2/22View Details

