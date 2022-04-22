City of Monroe is hiring payroll clerk, more…

The City of Monroe has several current job openings, including for a payroll clerk. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on April 22, 2022. Please note the application ending date where noted. They could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Police Officer/Patrolman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Police Officer
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property Custodian
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property Custodian
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|City Marshal
|Open – open and accepting applications
|City Marshal
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Commercial Driver – Solid Waste Department
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Commercial Driver – Solid Waste Department
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Director of Electric Services
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Director of Electric Services
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Payroll Clerk
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Payroll Clerk
|Mon 5/2/22
|View Details
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.