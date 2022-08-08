City of Monroe likely to adopt lower millage rate after adopting full rollback rate

The Monroe City Council is expected to vote on a millage rate of 7.060 mills at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, adopting the full rollback rate for a decrease of 0.344 mills less than last year’s rate.

The 2022 net tax digest from Walton County shows an increase of 22.5% therefore an adoption of the millage rate unchanged from last year would result in it qualifying as an increase due to the inflationary gross on reassessments. Walton County staff have there recommended the full rollback rate which still gives the city a prospective increase of $634,000 (16.77 %) over last year’s tax collections.

The vote will be taken at the August 2022 City Council meeting which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The full agenda follows. The public is invited to attend.

CALL TO ORDER

1. Invocation

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Consent Agenda

a. July 12, 2022 Council Minutes

b. July 17, 2022 Council Minutes

c. July 12, 2022 Executive Session Minutes

d. June 21, 2022 Planning Commission Minutes

e. June 28, 2022 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

f. June 9, 2022 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. June 9, 2022 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM

1. Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS

1. City Administrator Update

2. Assistant City Administrator Update

13. Department Requests

a. Utilities: Purchase of Truck

IV. OLD BUSINESS

1. Preliminary Plat Review – River Pointe

V. NEW BUSINESS

1. Public Hearing(s)

a. Rezone – 0 Charlotte Rowell Boulevard

2. New Business

a. Rezone – 0 Charlotte Rowell Boulevard

b. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption –

Strange Taco

c. Appointment – Planning Commission

d. Approval – 2022 Millage Rate

e. Municipal Court Services Agreement – Southeast Corrections, LLC

VI. DISTRICT ITEMS

1. District Items

2. Mayoral Update

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Personnel Issue (s)

VIII. ADJOURN

IX. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION

1. Monthly Airport Report

2. Monthly Central Services Report

3. Monthly Code Report

4. Monthly Economic Development Report

5. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

6. Monthly Finance Report

7. Monthly Fire Report

8. Monthly Parks Report

29. Monthly Police Report

10. Monthly Solid Waste Report

11. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

12. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report