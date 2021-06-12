City of Monroe Police Department is hiring

The City of Monroe Police Department is looking for qualified candidates to join its Law Enforcement family. It is asking qualified law enforcement people to consider the City of Monroe Police Department to further their Law Enforcement careers.

Click on the Youtube image below to view the recruitment video and click or tap on this link to apply https://www.monroega.com/hr/page/police-officerpatrolman

Editor’s Note: This information was found on the City of Monroe Police Department Facebook page on June 12, 2021. Please note it could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.