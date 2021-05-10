City of Monroe seeks CSI/evidence and property custodian, more..

The City of Monroe has several current job openings for public safety and others, including for a crime scene investigator and evidence and property custodian. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on May 10, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Title
|Status
|Files
|Closing Date
|View
|Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property Custodian
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property Custodian
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Firefighter – Fire Apparatus Operator
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Firefighter – Fire Apparatus Operator
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Police Officer/Patrolman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Police Officer
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Equipment Operator I – Street Department
|Open – open and accepting applications
|equipment_operator_i_-_street_department.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Water Treatment Plant Apprentice
|Open – open and accepting applications
|water_treatment_plant_apprentice.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
