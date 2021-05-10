City of Monroe seeks CSI/evidence and property custodian, more..

The City of Monroe has several current job openings for public safety and others, including for a crime scene investigator and evidence and property custodian. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on May 10, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Title Status Files Closing Date View 
Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Crime Scene Investigator/Evidence and Property CustodianOpen Until Filled View Details
Firefighter – Fire Apparatus OperatorOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Firefighter – Fire Apparatus OperatorOpen Until Filled View Details
Police Officer/PatrolmanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Police OfficerOpen Until Filled View Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Equipment Operator I – Street DepartmentOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon equipment_operator_i_-_street_department.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Water Treatment Plant ApprenticeOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon water_treatment_plant_apprentice.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details

