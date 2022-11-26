City of Monroe seeks executive admin assistant, more…

11/25/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe, Ga. has several current job postings, including for an executive admin assistant. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Nov. 25, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon director_of_electric.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ff_external.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_solid_waste.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_streets.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Patrolman/Police OfficerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon police_officer.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon water_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Executive Administrative AssistantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon exec_admin_assistant.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

