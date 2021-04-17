City of Monroe seeks farmers market manager, more…

04/17/2021 Sharon Swanepoel

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including for a farmers market manager. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on April 17, 2021. Please note the postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Title Status Files Closing Date View 
Wastewater Collections (Sewer) ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Wastewater Collections (Sewer) ServicemanOpen Until Filled View Details
Water Distribution ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Water Distribution ServicemanOpen Until Filled View Details
Equipment Operator I – Street DepartmentOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon equipment_operator_i_-_street_department.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Police Officer/PatrolmanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Police OfficerOpen Until Filled View Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until Filled View Details
Natural Gas ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Natural Gas ServicemanOpen Until Filled View Details
Farmers Market ManagerOpen – open and accepting applications PDF icon Farmers Market ManagerFri 4/30/21View Details

