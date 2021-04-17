City of Monroe seeks farmers market manager, more…

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including for a farmers market manager. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on April 17, 2021. Please note the postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Wastewater Collections (Sewer) Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Wastewater Collections (Sewer) Serviceman
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Water Distribution Serviceman
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Equipment Operator I – Street Department
|Open – open and accepting applications
|equipment_operator_i_-_street_department.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Police Officer/Patrolman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Police Officer
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Natural Gas Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Natural Gas Serviceman
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Farmers Market Manager
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Farmers Market Manager
|Fri 4/30/21
|View Details
