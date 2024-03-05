City of Monroe seeks residential driver, more…

03/05/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several open job postings, including for a residential driver in the waste disposal department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Monroe career website on March 4, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Electric B – LinemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon electric_b_-_lineman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
HPC MemberOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon hpc_member_binder.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Utilities Locate TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon utilities_locate_tech.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Patrolman/Police OfficerOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon police_officer.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Residential DriverOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon residential_driver.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

