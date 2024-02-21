City of Monroe to celebrate Arbor Day at Mathews Park Saturday

The community is invited to join in this year’s annual Arbor Day celebration at Mathews Park at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 hosted by the City of Monroe. There will be a proclamation reading and an educational tree/plant species identification session held by the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Mathews Park is located at at 1016 East Marable Street in Monroe.

Annually, Arbor Day in Georgia is celebrated on the third Friday in February. The National Arbor Day celebration is held on the last Friday in April.

