City of Monroe to consider purchase of property on Wayne Street

The City of Monroe will have its February 2024 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Council Chamber, Monroe City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. One of the items under consideration is the purchase of property at 112 S Wayne Street. According to Monroe Mayor John Howard, it is the property adjacent to the parking lot and across the old Monroe Police Station. He said, in the short term, the property will be cleaned up, probably grassed and will serve as overflow parking. He said he expects it to be developed at some time in the future.

The full agenda for the meeting follows. The public is invited to attend.

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. January 9, 2024 Council Minutes

b. January 18, 2024 Council Minutes

c. January 9, 2024 Executive Session Minutes

d. December 19, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

e. December 21, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

f. December 14, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. December 14, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update Assistant City Administrator Update

1 Department Requests

a. Public Works: Mattress Collection and Disposal Service Fee

IV. NEW BUSINESS New Business

a. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Allstar

b. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – North Monroe Food Mart LLC

c. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Marathon Food Mart

d. Application – Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – Monroe Pizzeria

e. Resolution – Support of Grant Match Application for 2024 Historic Preservation

Fund CLG Survey & Planning Grant

f. Intergovernmental Agreement to Purchase DDA Property

g. 2025 SPLOST Intergovernmental Agreement Renewal

h. YMCA Development Agreement

i. Infill Development Pilot Planning Projects Funding Request

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. ADJOURN

VII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION Monthly Central Services Report Monthly Code Report Monthly Economic Development Report Monthly Finance Report Monthly Fire Report Monthly Police Report Monthly Solid Waste Report Monthly Streets & Transportation Report Monthly Telecom Report Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report

