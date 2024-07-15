City of Monroe to have 3 public hearings on proposed rate increase in 2024 millage rate

Rate increase to be voted on Aug. 6, 2024

The City of Monroe is advertising the required three public hearings necessary in the event of a millage rate increase. Since the city is proposing a 7.28 % increase in 2024, it has announced the dates for the public hearings. These will take place in Council Chambers at Monroe City Hall located at 215 North Broad Street, Monroe. The times are:

5 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024

11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024

6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024

The public hearings are to discuss the proposed 2024 millage rate. The City has opted not to adopt the rollback rate. The proposed increase will be advertised in the Walton Tribune on July 17 and 28 as well as on the City’s website.

Officials say the rate increase is necessary due to increasing costs associated with maintaining city services. The staff is recommending a millage rate of 6.661 mills which is an increase of 0.452 mills over 2023. This rate increase will give the City of Monroe a prospective 10.03% increase in revenues, about $500,330 over 2023 if 100 % of the taxes are collected. Officials note this is the first rate increase since 2019 and say the increased rate would still be amongst the lowest in the past 10 plus years.

