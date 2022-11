The City of Monroe will hold a Called Council Meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the City of Monroe City Hall, 215 North Broad Street.

CALLED COUNCIL MEETING

December

CALLED AGENDA

5:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER

1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Agenda

II. NEW BUSINESS

1. Resolution – Local Option Sales Tax

III. ADJOURN