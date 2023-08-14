City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 13, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Public Works Maintenance WorkerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Street SuperintendentFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Wastewater Plant OperatorFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications

