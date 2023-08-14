The City of Social Circle is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 13, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Public Works Maintenance Worker
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Street Superintendent
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Wastewater Plant Operator
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
