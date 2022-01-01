City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has open job postings, including for a water distribution technician and a water plant operator as well as in public safety and public works. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the the City of Social Circle career website on Jan. 1, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled. Please note the application closing date where given.
Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022
Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled
Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022
Applications must be submitted to
City of Social Circle
ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov
Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO
