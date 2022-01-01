City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has open job postings, including for a water distribution technician and a water plant operator as well as in public safety and public works. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the the City of Social Circle career website on Jan. 1, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled. Please note the application closing date where given.

Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled

Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until January 28, 2022

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle

ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

