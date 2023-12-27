City of Social Circle seeks a support specialist for Social Circle Fire Department, more…

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings including for an administrative support specialist for the Social Circle Fire Department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle career website. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Administrative Support Specialist for SCFD
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Certified Firefighter/EMT
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus Operator
|Part Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifications
|Police Officer
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Public Works Maintenance Worker
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
|Wastewater Plant Operator
|Full Time
|Open Until Filled
|Dependent on qualifiations
