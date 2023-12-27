City of Social Circle seeks a support specialist for Social Circle Fire Department, more…

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings including for an administrative support specialist for the Social Circle Fire Department. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle career website. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Administrative Support Specialist for SCFDFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Certified Firefighter/EMTFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Firefighter/EMT/Apparatus OperatorPart TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifications
Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Public Works Maintenance WorkerFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations
Wastewater Plant OperatorFull TimeOpen Until FilledDependent on qualifiations

