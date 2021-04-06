City of Social Circle seeks city manager, public works and water resource director

The City of Social Circle seeks a new city manager as well as several other open positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle website on March 28, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

City Manager – this application has a different hiring process to the job postings. The full details of the post, as well as the alternate application process, are available by clicking or tapping on the job posting. To find out more details about the position expectations, click or tap on this link at Mercer Group Inc.com.

Other available positions and application process:

Public Works & Water Resources Director – Open Until Filled

Police Officer – open until filled

Firefighter/ EMT/ Apparatus Operator – Full time – open until filled

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – open until filled

Public Works Landscape and Maintenance Worker Seasonal – open until filled

PW01 – Public Works Supervisor-Open until Filled

Water Treatment Plant Operator Social Circle- Open Until Filled

To apply, fill in the Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

E-Verify