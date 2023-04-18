City of Walnut Grove seeks city clerk/office manager

The City of Walnut Grove has job postings for a city clerk/office manager Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: This job postings were found on the City of Walnut Grove’s career website on April 15, 2023. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
City Clerk:
The City of Walnut Grove is seeking candidates to serve as City Clerk-Office Manager in a full-service municipality. This position is under the direction and supervision of the City Mayor.
Applications are available at Walnut Grove City Hall or Click Here To Print Application Form
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.