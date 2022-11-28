City of Watkinsville has open job postings

The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Public Works Technician (Entry level pay $33,717.77 plus benefits)
- Police Judicial Assistant – Part-time ($17/hour, 20 to 30 hours/week)
