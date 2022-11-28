City of Watkinsville has open job postings

11/28/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Click or tap on this link to complete a job application.

