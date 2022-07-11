City of Winder, Ga. is hiring

The City of Winder has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the City of Winder career website. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Building InspectorFull TimeOpen Until Filled$56,516.20-$64,388.06
Building OfficialFull TimeOpen Until Filled$72,281.66- $88,046.82
Chief Financial OfficerFull TimeOpen Until Filled$89,677 – 139,714
City EngineerFull TimeOpen Until Filled$83,023.93- $129,363.00
Code Enforcement Officer-Non SwornFull TimeOpen Until Filled$17.12 – $26.67
ControllerFull TimeOpen Until Filled$76,891.57 – $98,332.62
Director of Public WorksFull TimeOpen Until Filled$65,910.21- $102,681.70
Director of Special EventsFull TimeOpen Until Filled$38,467.52- $59,908.58
Evidence Tech (Non-Sworn)Full TimeOpen Until Filled$19.97 to $25.54
Golf Course Maintenance Worker I (Part Time)Part TimeOpen Until FilledNot Specified
Meter Tech IFull TimeOpen Until Filled$14.68 – $18.78
Planning & Development TechnicianFull TimeOpen Until Filled$17.12- $21.89
Police Officer RecruitFull TimeOpen Until Filled$43,155
Senior PlannerFull TimeOpen Until Filled$44,860.71- $69,889.46
Sworn Police OfficerFull TimeOpen Until Filled$43,155 – $53,835
Utilities Administrative SpecialistFull TimeOpen Until Filled$13.59- $17.39
Utilities Crew LeaderFull TimeOpen Until Filled$18.49 – $23.65
Utility Worker IFull TimeOpen Until Filled$14.68 – $18.78
Utility Worker IIFull TimeOpen Until Filled$15.85-$20.27

