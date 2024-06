Sign up ends 4 p.m. June 18

There will be a city-wide yard sale in Social Circle the weekend of June 21 – 23, 2024

If you would like to participate in this event you must call and be added to the list. The deadline to sign up is 4PM June 18, 2024. You are asked to call the Welcome Center at 770-464-1866 to be added to the list or if you have any questions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print