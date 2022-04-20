Citywide Clean-Up Day in Monroe is scheduled for April 23

The City of Monroe will be participating in the “Great American Cleanup” for the month of April culminating in a Citywide Clean-up Day on Saturday, April, 23rd. Volunteers will meet at City Hall at 9:00 am to disburse all across the city for trash pick-up. Everyone is invited to join in.

In addition during the week of April 18-22, any resident living within the city limits of Monroe (excluding businesses) may take trash, garbage, scrap metal, and/or tires There is a 10 tire limit) to the City of Monroe Transfer Station at 213 Cherry Hill Road, off Highway 78. There is no charge for this service.

You can contact the Transfer Station at (770) 266-5148 for more details and operating hours.