Claudette Johnson, of Loganville, receives Nursing Student Research Award from the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions

ATLANTA, GA (04/30/2021)– Claudette Johnson of Loganville received the Nursing Student Research Award in recognition of outstanding research contributions.

The award was presented during the virtual Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions Honors Day in April 2021.

Johnson is a role model for other students and shows the potential to become a significant contributor to the nursing profession.

