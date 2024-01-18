CMS earns top spot in 10th Congressional District in ‘Stock Market Game’

Carver Middle School students Payton Tetterton, Lillie Perri, Kaylee Lindsley and Kayleigh Stephens with business and computer education teacher Nathaniel Roscoe. Contributed photo

It has been a busy year for Carver Middle School, especially for students, Kaylee Lindsley, Lillie Perri, Kayleigh Stephens and Payton Tetterton.

Not only were they the inaugural CMS team playing the prestigious “Stock Market Game”, they placed first among 114 other middle schools in the 10th Congressional District.

The Stock Market Game offers students a safe and pain-free place to learn that the lessons of market economics can sometimes be costly. Teams registered for the game are given a hypothetical portfolio of $100,000 to invest in real stocks, bonds and mutual funds over a 10 week period. At the end of the period, the team with the highest equity wins.

Business and computer education teacher, Nathaniel Roscoe, couldn’t be prouder of his budding investors. “They performed brilliantly and for them to win on their first try, is a testament on how smart our Carver students are. I am so happy for them.”

One teammate, Kaylee Lindsley, was equally joyous. “I thought it would be fun and it was. We had to learn about the stock market and its terms.” In addition to vocabulary, the team learned critical thinking skills like how to ask the right questions, interpret and evaluate data. “We researched the companies. We looked at the trends and made predictions on what we felt was going to make money.”

Roscoe oversaw the growth. “They learned teamwork, patience and experience. I can’t wait to see this semester’s crop of Carver investors.”

