CMS’s Parent University topic on Oct. 26 to be a discussion about gangs in Walton County

Walton County sits adjacent to the metro Atlanta area, a mere fifty miles away. At times, the small town feeling of community seems miles further, from the hustle and bustle and crime of inside the perimeter.

Walton County offers everything that is important to many families like less traffic and pollution, lower cost of living, a slower pace, and less crime (which is one thing no family wants to experience). Families may also enjoy their children attending a smaller school system, where they feel their children may thrive and really be known throughout the community, and not be just a number.

Carver Middle School, one of Walton County’s three middle schools, implemented a Parent University the 2017-2018 school year.

Seventh grade Assistant Principal, Kristin Fanning (who was a teacher at the time), wanted a way to bridge the gap she saw between home and school. Fanning explains the purpose behind Parent University. “Carver’s mission is to challenge and prepare students to be academically and socially prepared. We want to partner with families to connect them with the best possible information and referrals in our area, so our kids can succeed. Education for us doesn’t stop when the 2:30 bell rings.”

Fanning continues, “Carver has offered numerous parent sessions covering a variety of topics to help address parents’ needs. By doing this, the school is building relationships with our parents. This is a “win” situation because our students ultimately are the winners.”

Parent University has offered sessions on Cooking on a Budget, How to Become a Tech Savvy Parent, Bullying – How Does it Look?, The Dangers of Vaping, Dangers of Social Media, Resources in Monroe, How to Complete the Best Resume, Interview Skills, Notes from a Teacher (panel), etc. Our presenters have been the Georgia Bureau of Investigators, Walton County Schools Technology Department, Walton County School Board Member, Carver Middle School Teachers, Carver Middle School Counselors, Director of a College/University, etc.

Post Covid limited our ability to meet often and in-person, so we are extremely excited that we are now in a place where we can begin to offer our in-person sessions, and the first session for this school year is “If Streets Could Talk: A Discussion about Gangs in Walton County.” The event is scheduled for October 26 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Carver Middle School located at 1095 Good Hope Road. The speakers will be the Alcovy District Attorney Ralph McGinley and Senior Assistant District Attorney, Alex Stone who have been traversing the community to inform the public about street gangs.”

Any interested residents of Walton County are welcome and there is no fee to attend.

