Code Orange Air Quality Alert in local area for 4th day in a row on Saturday, June 15

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued another Code Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for the Atlanta area, include Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties, for Saturday, June, 15, 2024. This is the fourth day in a row the GDNR, EPD has issued a Code Orange Alert

According to the Alert, “Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.”

For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.

