Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for first day of summer 2022

Code Orange. Photo credit: Morguefile.com

Temperatures expected to reach between 95 – 97 degrees Tuesday and 100 by Wednesday

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (June 20, 2022) – Although it felt a lot like mid-summer last week, summer 2022 only officially begins at 5:14 a.m. tomorrow. At that time, the temperature is predicted to be a comfortable 66 degrees, but that is expected to change quickly – along with the air quality.

The National Weather Service has announced a Code Orange Air Quality Alert (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) for Atlanta and the surrounding area, including Walton and Gwinnett counties, for Tuesday, June 21 until 8 p.m. The Alert is issued by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov. Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division

For the first day of summer, the temperature will quickly rise during the day to between 95 – 97 degrees in the local area and is expected to hit 100 degrees by Wednesday. Remember to say hydrated during the hottest time of the day and check on at risk neighbors.