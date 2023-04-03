Cold Case: Authorities seek help in 1988 murder

Eyvonne Fears died from a ‘violent attack’ in 1988



During the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, 1988, the body of Eyvonne Fears, a 26- year-old female, was discovered in her apartment at the Compton Gardens Complex, located on Towler Street in the City of Monroe.

Answering a report of domestic violence, City of Monroe Police Officers responded to the apartment complex around 4 p,m., discovering the body of Ms Fears, immediately determining that Fears had died from a violent attack.

Fears’ apartment was found to be in shambles. The MPD immediately initiated a full court press, including requesting assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The cause of death was determined to have been from gunshot wounds and stabbing. The investigation pressed hard, with several viable suspects quickly identified. Subsequent investigation ruled these individuals out and after an extended period of time, the case went “cold.”

The case has remained in this status since then.

Anyone with knowledge of this crime should contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Rising at 770-266-1558 or email michael.rising@co.walton.ga.us. All contacts will be kept confidential