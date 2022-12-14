Cold case: Do you have the information to help solve a 1980 Walton County homicide

Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

Each month as part of The Tribune’s public records section the newspaper will be working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to report on unsolved cases. This is shared from the series

On June 13, 1980, Monroe resident Ralph Ramey and several other individuals were present at a residence located on Green Street in the city of Monroe. The residence at the time was well known in the area as a “shot house,” wherein alcohol was being sold without a license to local residents.

A 911 call from the residence at approximately 12:30 p.m. resulted in Monroe Police being dispatched to the address and learning that two black males had entered the home displaying handguns, thereafter conducting an armed robbery of the patrons.

A struggle ensued and two shots were fired by the perpetrators, one of which struck Ramey. The assailants fled the scene in a 1978 or 79 Silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, reportedly driven by a third suspect. Monroe Police Investigators and Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation immediately initiated an active homicide investigation.

After a year of work, no solid or fresh leads were developed as to the identity of the assailants. The case went “cold”. The perpetrators were described as a light skinned black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, the second, a dark skinned black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Anyone with knowledge of this homicide or the identity/whereabouts of “Gator” should contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Rising at 770-266-1558 and leave a message or email michael.rising@co.walton.ga.us. All contacts will be kept confidential.