Cole’s Automotive in Monroe is looking for a detailer. If you have the qualifications they are looking for, you can call the office at 770-267-4466 or swing by the location and apply in person. Cole’s Automotive is located at 2170 Highway 78 NW, Monroe, GA 30655.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the web of April 12, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.