College of Charleston announces local students on President’s List and Dean’s List for Fall 2013 

CHARLESTON, SC (01/23/2024)– College of Charleston congratulates more than 3,500 students who were named to the President’s List and the Dean’s List for Fall 2023.

Caroline Conner of Monroe (30655) was named to the President’s List (Highly Distinguished). Conner is majoring in Undecided.

Lara Rohkohl of Hannover (30655) was named to the Dean’s List (Distinguished). Rohkohl is majoring in Computing in the Arts.

To qualify for the President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

To qualify for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

