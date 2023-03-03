Collins announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Second place winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition Marnie Couch, of George Walton Academy.

U.S. Rep Mike Collins (GA-10) is inviting high school students throughout the 10th District to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition:

“The Congressional Art Competition is an annual tradition celebrating student creativity. I’m pleased to invite young artists to submit their best work of art to our office for the chance to be showcased at the Capitol Building,” Collins said. “I’m confident that the 10th District is home to some of the most talented students, and I look forward to seeing the great works of art they create.”

Students in grades nine through 12 may submit two-dimensional entries, such as paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, to Collins’ office for consideration. The first-place entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

All entries must be submitted to Representative Collins’ Monroe office at 100 Court Street, Monroe, GA 30655 no later than Friday, April 14, 2023. The official competition rules can be found here. For more information, you can contact Valarie Grant by email, Valarie.Grant@mail.house.gov or by phone, (770) 207-1776