Collins Announces Class of 2028 Service Academy Nominations

MONROE, GA: (Jan. 21) – U.S. Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10) recently announced his nomination of 32 Georgia students as candidates to America’s military service academies. Five of the nominations were students from Walton County.
Members of Congress are authorized by law to nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: The U.S. Military Academy (USMA) in West Point, NY; U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, MD; U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, CO; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point, NY. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.
“With the state of worldwide affairs today, it’s more crucial than ever that we select the best and the brightest to train for leadership at our nation’s service academies,” Collins said in a press release. “I am proud to nominate these 32 young Georgians, who represent the finest that Georgia has to offer. They are each highly motivated, intelligent, physically fit individuals with strong moral character, who I am confident will progress well in the service academy appointment process. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them as they aspire to lead in our United States Armed Forces.”
Based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board, Rep. Collins nominated the following candidates to one or more of America’s Service Academies:
- Josh Adams, of Monroe (Bethlehem Christian Academy), to USNA
- Michael Baker, of McDonough (Georgia Military College), to USAFA
- Eli Bates, of Watkinsville (Westminster Christian Academy), to USNA A
- va Borah, of Hoschton (Jackson County High School), to USMA and USNA
- Karina Caraballo, of Covington (Alcovy High School), to USMA
- Colton Christensen, of Monroe (Loganville High School), to USAFA
- Lauren Davis, of Covington (U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School), to USAFA
- Angelo Hairston, of Covington (Eastside High School), to USNA and USMMA
- William Harp, of Bethlehem (Apalachee High School), to USNA
- Isabella Harpold, of Bowman (Elbert County Comprehensive High School), to USMA
- Andrew Hawkins, of Bishop (North Oconee High School), to USMA and USNA
- Mason Honea, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USNA and USMMA
- Corbyn Kennedy, of McDonough (Community Christian School), to USNA and USAFA – accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Jae Kim, of Atlanta (Walton High School, Cobb County), to USMMA
- Savannah Koback, of Evans (Georgia Military College), to USMMA
- Jackson Lord, of Bishop (Prince Avenue Christian School), to USMA, USNA, USAFA, and USMMA
- Hyte Martin, of Jefferson (Jefferson High School), to USAFA
- Jordan Matthews, of Watkinsville (Heritage Classical Study Center), to USNA
- Christopher Morgan, of Madison (Morgan County High School), to USNA and USMMA
- Abigayle Morton, of Loganville (Loganville High School), to USMA, USNA, and USMMA
- Molly O’Brien, of Social Circle (Eastside High School), to USMA and USMMA
- Ronan O’Brien, of Statham (Blackrock College, Dublin, Ireland), to USNA
- Noah Prior, of Bishop (Athens Academy), to USNA
- Aidan Rainey, Monroe (Georgia Military College), to USNA and USMMA
- Michael Ricks, of Watkinsville (Oconee County High School), to USAFA
- Caleb Rudisill, of Jefferson (Jefferson High School), to USMA – received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy
- Abriell Shand-Pike, of Athens (Cedar Shoals High School), to USAFA
- Rhys Small, of Monticello (Georgia Military College), to USNA and USMMA
- Lexie Spencer, of Statham (U. S. Air Force Academy Prep School), to USAFA
- Nolan Stanfield, of Covington (Newton High School), to USMA and USNA – received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Tate Titshaw, of Watkinsville (North Oconee High School), to USNA
- Cohen Tomlinson, of Watkinsville (Athens Academy), to USMA, USNA, USAFA, and USMMA
While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Selection to U.S. service academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. Those selected for the Class of 2028 will enter their respective academies in June 2024.
