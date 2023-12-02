Collins announces Spring Internship Program in Monroe, DC offices

Monroe, GA– United States Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10) announced he is now accepting applications for the 2024 Spring Internship Program offered in his Washington, D.C., and district office locations. This program is open to college students and young professionals who are looking to gain invaluable experience in a congressional office.

“I am pleased to announce internship opportunities for individuals who are interested in public service and want to gain firsthand knowledge of the inner workings of Congress,” Collins said in a press release. “With openings in both my D.C. and Monroe district offices, interns will gain valuable professional experience as they work with my staff on a variety of projects, including administrative, legislative, and constituent outreach assignments. I look forward to welcoming our new team members as we continue to serve the great folks of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.”

To learn more about the internship program and how to apply, visit Congressman Collins’ internship page. Applicants for Spring 2024 will be reviewed on a regular basis

