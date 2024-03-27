Collins announces winning entries for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition

Two MAHS students earn awards

Monroe, GA– On Saturday, March 23rd, U.S. Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) revealed the winning entries for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition. Two Monroe Area High School students earned awards in the competition, Addalyn Perkins, who placed third, and Skye Wilkie, who received an honorable mention for Best Digital Art

From left: Third place winner, Addalyn Perkins, and Skye Wilkie, who received an honorable mention for Best Digital Art, both students at Monroe Area High School.

During a ceremony at the Lyndon House Arts Center, Braelyn Bozarth won first place for an oil on canvas entitled Café. Braelyn is a senior at Elbert County Comprehensive High School and will receive two airline tickets and an invitation to attend a reception in Washington, D.C., where her artwork will hang for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Collins also congratulated the following winning artists:

Emmeline Niolon, from Athens Academy, who placed second;

Addalyn Perkins, from Monroe Area High School, who placed third;

Carrigan Haney, from Bethlehem Christian Academy, who received an honorable mention for Best Mixed Media;

Carson Nelson, from Athens Academy, who received an honorable mention for Best Drawing;

Siena Avolio, from Athens Academy, who received an honorable mention for Best Painting;

Skye Wilkie, from Monroe Area High School, who received an honorable mention for Best Digital Art; and

Sophie Reid, from Bethlehem Christian Academy, who received an honorable mention for Best Photography

Café by Braelyn Bozarth won first place in the competition

“Congratulations to every student who participated in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Collins said. “Georgia’s 10th District is home to some of the most creative and talented artists. Each year, members of Congress showcase artwork from across the country in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol, and I look forward to adding Braelyn’s painting to this national exhibit.”

Seventy-two high school students from the 10th Congressional District participated in the 2024 Congressional Art Competition. Click HERE to view their student artwork.

