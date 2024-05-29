Collins Invites Students to Participate in Congressional App Challenge

Monroe, GA – Today, Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) announced that he will host the 2024 Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District. This nationwide event allows students to compete with their peers by creating their own unique app that can be run on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or other electronic device.

“I’m pleased to encourage students of all skill levels to participate in the Congressional App Challenge,” Collins said in a press release. “As Chairman of the Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Research and Technology, I know STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation. By developing young programming talent, we can ensure that America remains competitive and at the forefront of global technology.”

All students in grades 6-12 who reside or attend school in the 10th Congressional District are encouraged to participate. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four. The deadline for app submission is Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 12 p.m.

The winner, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website (www.house.gov), displayed in a U.S. Capitol exhibit, and invited to attend the 2025 House of Code in Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit the official Congressional App Challenge website at CongressionalAppChallenge.us. You may also email StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us or contact Congressman Collins’ constituent advocate, Hannah Sartain, at Hannah.Sartain@mail.house.gov or (770)207-1776

