Collins to hold “Meet with Mike” Listening Sessions in Monroe on Monday, April 8

MONROE, GA (March 26) – US Rep. Mike Collins (GA-10) has announced that he will hold two “Meet with Mike” listening sessions for 10th District residents, one in Monroe on Monday, April 8, 2024. The Historic Walton County Courthouse is located 111 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655

Residents are invited to stop by the Historic Walton County Courthouse from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on April 8 for an opportunity for Collins to hear constituents’ concerns and priorities.

“I look forward to hearing from the residents of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District about the issues impacting our communities,” Collins said in press release. “Please come with your questions and comments as we discuss the latest in Washington, D.C., and upcoming legislative priorities.”



The other “Meet with Mike” will take place from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. in Washington, Ga. on Friday April 5, for Wilkes County at The Nest Coffee & Community House.

For more information about these events, residents may call 770-207-1776.

